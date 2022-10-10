Hurricane triggers mudslides in Venezuela, dozens missing

Heavy rain from the outer bands of Hurricane Julia triggered massive mudslides in Venezuela over the weekend.

Officials said at least 2 dozen people have died and 50 people have gone missing. Many of those missing are in the city of Las Tejerias.

Nearly 1,500 rescue workers are on hand looking for missing residents.

President Nicolas Maduro declared the area a natural disaster and catastrophe zone. He has declared three days of mourning in solidarity with affected families.

Maduro visited Las Tejerias on Sunday to inspect the damage.