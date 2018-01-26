Capitol View Commentary: Friday, January 26, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - CAPITOL VIEW

By Pat Nolan, Senior- Vice President, DVL Seigenthaler Public Relations, a Finn Partners Company

January 26, 2018

SHORT TERM RENTAL BILL PASSES METRO COUNCIL: NEXT STOP THE LEGISLATURE; WHAT GOES ON THE BALLOT; GENERAL HOSPITAL STAYS IN THE NEWS; A TALKING STICK, A PHIL/MARSHA DISPUTE, A DEMOCRAT MISCALCULATION AND ANOTHER CAN KICKED DOWN THE ROAD; CONGRESSMAN JIM COOPER ON INSIDE POLITICS; THE MOST SIGNIFICANT CHANGE IN MUSIC LICENSING LAWS IN DECADES; ENDING THE OPIOID CRISIS IN TENNESSEE; GOING TO THE NEXT LEVEL IN THE GOVERNOR’S RACE; THE BREDESEN TEAM:

SHORT TERM RENTAL BILL PASSES METRO COUNCIL: NEXT STOP THE LEGISLATURE

After heated debates and studies dating back over 3 years, a process which divided some neighborhoods, the Metro Council has approved a bill to regulate short term rental facilities in Nashville.

The Council had three different measures before it on Tuesday night. In earlier considerations by the 40-member group, none of proposed legislation had shown the 21-vote margin needed for final passage. But bill number 608 did achieve that this week, winning approval by a 25-5 margin (with 7 members abstaining).

That measure would phase out non-owner occupied short term rentals over the next three years as their city permits expire. The bill’s passage would appear to be a major victory for neighborhood activists, although some preferred banning all short- term facilities saying they are a clear commercial intrusion into a residentially zoned area. It should be noted the phase out applies only areas zoned for single family residences and duplexes but not to short term rentals in high-rise multi-family developments or in areas that allow commercial uses.

The number of local short- term rentals has escalated in recent years as Nashville has experienced a tourism boom creating a shortage in affordable hotel rooms. More tourists also seem to prefer a more residential home style in their accommodations.

Critics counter (as detailed by THE TENNESSEAN) “that non-owner-occupied short-term rentals, often operated by investors, have turned residential homes into party houses, brought businesses into areas zoned for houses, and displaced longtime residents from neighborhoods closest to the city's urban core.”

The now passed legislation was vigorously opposed by national short- term rental companies such as Airbnb and HomeAway. They mounted an extensive lobbying campaign and even ran TV commercials locally.

After the Council voter, both groups expressed “disappointment” (Airbnb) or said the new law is “a dangerous step in the wrong direction for the city (HomeAway).” Both added they will continue to support their current local homeowners and guests while assessing their next steps on what to do. But Airbnb did not shy away about one potential course of action.

“This (Council action) comes as the Tennessee State Legislature considers legislation which would protect property rights by implementing state standards on short-term rentals, and therefore preempting Nashville’s law.”

Indeed, the bill mentioned has already passed the State House (last year) and needs only Senate approval (and Governor Haslam’s sign off) to nullify the Nashville law. But it should be noted that up to 27 Tennessee cities, including Knoxville have local short-term rental laws already on the books, some reportedly even more restrictive than Nashville. Some local satellite cities such as Belle Meade, Forest Hills and Oak Hill have bans on non-owner occupied short term rentals in their low density residential areas.

However, a nullification by state lawmakers would not be the first time they have quashed a Metro measure on any number of different topics. So, stay tuned. The fight will likely resume shortly and maybe even flare up again in the Council.

THE TENNESSEAN reports that the major sponsor of the just approved short term rental bill, Councilman Larry Hagar says that “he plans to eventually file an "overlay" legislation that would allow affected short-term rental operators (those phased out in the new law) to apply individually to be allowed to operate.”

If the new law somehow survives, enforcement will be something else the city needs to do a much, much better job of doing… as is there is very little enforcement now and this new law adds nothing to correct the problem.

Meanwhile, we remain the IT City. Tourist, convention and leisure travel had another record year in Nashville in 2017. Figures released this week by the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. show a record 14.5 million visitors came here last year. That’s a 4.4% increase over 2016, which was also a record.

Prospects also look good for a very strong 2018. In terms of hotels, we added 9 new properties in 2017 with a record 15 more (2,800 new rooms) coming on line in 2018. And our hotel rooms have stayed full. As of December, 2017 Nashville had seen growth in rooms sold in 82 out of the last 85 months. With a record number of new rooms being added, can that continue in 2018? And what will it mean for room rates and the rising popularity of short term rentals?

WHAT GOES ON THE BALLOT

The Metro Council Tuesday night voted 30-6 to approve Mayor Megan Barry’s transit plan. If it passes again next month (Tuesday February 6) it will be cleared to be on the May 1st ballot for approval by the voters.

There was some debate about the language that will be considered. The total capital or construction cost of the 15 year plan is $5.4 billion. Councilman At Large John Cooper thinks its ought to be $8.95 billion to also reflect inflation, operating and maintenance costs.

Reports THE TENNESSEAN, Cooper explains: “If this is on the ballot, let's give the voters complete information," Cooper said. "There's no reason to hide these costs from the voting taxpayer. This is a vote for transparency. Put the total cost on the ballot. Political messaging should not overcome truth-telling. Let's not be the council that hides cost and games the referendum language."

But Councilman Jeremy Elrod, the main sponsor of the Barry transit plan, says the $5.4 billion number is right one to be listed on the ballot because it is consistent with how Metro has always priced the construction of city projects, whether it be for schools, sidewalks, roads, libraries or parks.

Again quoting from THE TENNESSEAN: "We always talk about current-day cash value," said Elrod, who made the motion to table Cooper's amendment. "What does it cost to build that park? What does it cost to build that sidewalk? What does it cost to build that school? We don't include electric bills, landscaping costs, maintenance, or that type of thing. To include this number, $8.5 billion, is misleading. It wouldn't be an apples-to-apples comparison of other projects we have in Metro government."

Elrod’s tabling motion prevailed 21-14 although the issue seems likely to come up again on third reading. At least the NoTax4 Tracks group thinks so, calling the Council action “shameful.”

On the other side, there’s this op-ed piece by former Councilman Sean McGuire. It is posted on THE TENNESSEAN’s website with a rather tartly worded headline.

As the Nashville transit fight continues to grow in size and intensity, the conservative Koch Brothers PAC group, Americans for Prosperity has announced it is entering the political fray. It has been involved before helping to kill the local AMP project, but it came up short last year in stopping Governor Haslam’s gas tax increase.

On Wednesday, Mayor Barry took her transit plan directly to the White House, joining with other mayors, to meet and talk with President Trump and other administration officials involved in infrastructure. Some mayors (who were all in D.C. for the U.S. Conference of Mayors annual winter meeting) boycotted the session with the President in protest of the continued crackdown by the Department of Justice regarding “sanctuary cities.” But needing at least a billion dollars in federal funds for her transit proposal, Mayor Barry went to the White House.

Finally, financial disclosures on Friday gave us our first glimpse at how much money transit supporters have already raised and spent to win the May 1 referendum.

GENERAL HOSPITAL STAYS IN THE NEWS

While Mayor Megan Barry has delayed until the end of the year her push to close the city’s General Hospital for in-patient service, the controversy over what to do in the interim is back in the news.

The city’s Finance Department has sent out a letter saying that to fund the additional monies required to keep the doors open at General Hospital just through the end of the fiscal year (June 30), it will require the city to cut other Metro departments and programs by more than $2 million and institute a hiring and promotion freeze.

THE TENNESSEAN has the scoop on the story which seems likely to create more questions, and perhaps controversy, among the members of the Metro Council which must approve the new $13.2 million funding request.

A TALKING STICK, A PHIL/MARSHA DISPUTE, A DEMOCRAT MISCALCULATION AND ANOTHER CAN KICKED DOWN THE ROAD

Last Friday (January 19), for the fourth time since October, Congress struggled to pass a short- term spending plan to keep the government “functioning.” This time the Democrats went a step further. Angry they couldn’t any DACA/ Dreamers legislation included, they withheld the votes needed in the Senate to pass a short- term spending proposal backed by Republicans.

The ensuing three-day government shutdown occurred mostly over the weekend, impacting just one government weekday work day. But while the Democrats tried to pass a late-Friday night bill to make sure the military and other key personnel would keep getting paid regardless, they got outmaneuvered by the Senate Republican leader, Mitch McConnell.

Then they found out they were losing the PR war with voters over who was to blame for the shutdown. So, the Democrats blinked and agreed to reopen the government based a promise from McConnell that he would “consider” putting a DACA/ Dreamers bill on the Senate floor next month. That’s not nearly enough protested the left wing of the Democratic Party, and the GOP right wing didn’t much like McConnell’s “promise” either. But frankly, it’s not clear anything will get resolved on the DACA/ Dreamers issue soon, since GOP House leaders are not making any promises to consider such legislation and they say it wouldn’t pass the House anyway.

Trying to look tough again, Democrats now say they are withdrawing their offer to approve several million dollars for President Trump’s border wall. Add it all up, and it looks almost impossible to work anything out on immigration, especially given the new deadline to pass yet another short -term spending bill to keep the government open which is February 9.

After being unusually quiet during the shutdown, White House officials say President Trump wants to “lead” on the immigration issue. He has outlined his own guidelines for an immigration bill he can support, and which he thinks can get bi-partisan support. Somewhat surprisingly, the President now says he will support a 10-12 year path to citizenship for all Dreamers and DACA eligible immigrants, almost 2 million people. But his bill also has major funding for the border wall, and other chances to family immigration and the visa lottery program, so it likely has a difficult path to approval, especially given the very short time frame Congress faces.

They sure didn’t kick that can very far down the road this time, especially to work out this kind of issue!

One of our Tennessee leaders played an interesting role during the shutdown. Senator Lamar Alexander met with Maine Senator Susan Collins and others about what to do. To keep things civil and on track in her office where the discussions were held, Collins insisted the only person who could talk was whoever had possession of a prized “talking stick” she received as a gift from another Senator. Based on this story from the NASHVILLE POST’s Cari Wade Gervin and POLITICO, there was at least one awkward moment for our senior Senator.

And of course, the government shutdown got involved in our Tennessee U.S. Senate race to replace the retiring Bob Corker. GOP candidate and Congressman Marsha Blackburn, borrowing heavily from national Republican talking points, issued a statement through a spokesperson blaming likely Democratic Senate nominee, Phil Bredesen in part for the shutdown. The statement said in part:

“It’s well past time for Chuck Schumer’s 'number one recruit' Phil Bredesen to say if he would have voted for the Schumer shutdown that is holding funding for our troops and children’s health care hostage over amnesty for illegal immigrants. The Bredesen/Schumer shutdown has real consequences for the 105,990 Tennessee children who will lose health insurance and for the over 2 million members of our military who won’t get a paycheck and yet Bredesen is silent. Unlike silent Phil Bredesen, Rep. Blackburn has pledged to donate her salary during the shutdown and has sponsored legislation that ensures our servicemen and women, federal law enforcement and border security agents continue to receive pay and the bill prohibits Members of Congress from receiving a paycheck— during a government shutdown. Why won't Phil Bredesen stand up and call for Chuck Schumer to end his political games that are hurting Tennessee families?"

But in his own statement, Bredesen took a completely different tack from Blackburn and didn’t seem to shy away from at least some indirect criticism of his own party’s Senate leadership…

“This shutdown is absurd, and it’s the direct result of the out-of-control partisanship that is killing our country. Congress needs to get back to basics, and there are few things more basic for our well-paid Congress to do than to pass a budget and keep our country’s doors open. You don’t shut down the government of the world’s leading democracy over disagreements about issues. When Tennesseans get

behind the wheel today, common sense tells them to make sure they’re keeping the car between the lines on the road. I believe most Tennesseans want this failure by Congress fixed now, before it does any more damage. I call on Tennessee’s representatives in Washington to find a bipartisan way to get our car back on the road.”

For Phil and Marsha, to be continued on the campaign trail, I’m sure.

CONGRESSMAN JIM COOPER ON INSIDE POLITICS

In the wake of the three-day federal government shutdown, Nashville Democratic Congressman Jim Cooper is my guest on INSIDE POLITICS this week. We will get his take on the continued mess that gridlocks Washington on so many issues. We’ll also get his insights on whether another government shutdown lies ahead as early as next month.

THE MOST SIGNIFICANT CHANGE IN MUSIC LICENSING LAWS IN DECADES

That’s the headline I saw in a news release this week from Senator Bob Corker’s office.

It caught my attention.

It’s not a news scoop that Nashville is a song writer’s town.

But in recent years that’s been a very tough profession to get paid appropriately in the wake of the Internet and other new technology.

It’s also been tough to change the outmoded federal law involved because the various music-related groups haven’t agreed on what do.

Now that may be changing. There are companion bills filed in both the Senate and the House to change law. And the industry seems to be united behind the legislation.

Our Tennessee Senators are on board. From a news release:

“Our state is blessed with a vibrant music industry composed of talented songwriters, skilled musicians, and countless small and large businesses,” said Senator Corker. “However, while the industry has transformed with advances in technology and new platforms providing access to music, we have yet to modernize the way music creators are compensated for their work. This legislation will help improve the music marketplace so that it works not only for consumers but also the countless people who bring to life the music we enjoy each day.”

“This legislation addresses two of the greatest challenges facing songwriters: One is that the arrival of the Internet has meant that many songwriters aren’t paid royalties when their songs are played, and two, when they are paid, they aren’t paid a fair market value for their songs,” said Senator Lamar Alexander. “It is also the first major bill that has the support of music creators, publishers and digital music companies. With such broad support, I’m hopeful we will be able to pass the legislation this spring.”

Indeed the list of industry support looks impressive. The legislation is supported by the National Music Publishers Association (NMPA), the Digital Media Association (DiMA), the American Society for Composers, Authors and Publishers, (ASCAP) the Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI), the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) and the Songwriters of North America (SONA). Additional supporters include the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the Recording Academy and the American Federation of Musicians.

The eight Senators co-sponsoring the Music Modernization Act is a bi-partisan group. I would suspect that would be true among our Tennessee House delegation including Democrat Jim Cooper and Republican Marsha Blackburn.

Speaking of music, THE NEW YORK TIMES this week wrote another very positive piece about our community and what visitors can find here (including the food).

ENDING THE OPIOID CRISIS IN TENNESSEE

Joined by state legislative leaders and the Chief Justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court, Governor Bill Haslam announced Monday what his office called: “an aggressive and comprehensive plan to end the opioid epidemic in Tennessee by focusing on three major components: prevention, treatment and law enforcement. “

The Governor’s program is called TN Together. It is “a multi-faceted initiative that addresses the issue of opioid addiction through legislation, proposed ($25-$30 million in state and federal) funding in the governor’s 2018-19 budget and executive actions.”

Here’s more background about the new program as outlined in materials released by the Governor’s office:

“TN Together is a collective effort and has been designed in partnership with the General Assembly through the Ad Hoc Opioid Abuse Task Force established by Speaker Beth Harwell and chaired by Speaker Pro Tem Curtis Johnson and a working group established by Haslam that included Harwell and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally’s appointee, Speaker Pro Tem Ferrell Haile.”

So will the $25 to $30 million be enough to accomplish such an ambitious goal as ”ending the opioid crisis in Tennessee?” And will TN Together’s connection with previous legislative study efforts by House Speaker and Republican gubernatorial candidate Beth Harwell be a benefit to passing the legislation needed, or might it create reluctance or even opposition from her gubernatorial opponents?

The reaction to the Governor’s plan has been largely positive but some questions and concerns are mentioned in this article from NASHVILLE POST.

There is no dispute about the size and gravity of the opioid problem in Tennessee. How about these data points from a one-pager on the issue released by the Governor’s office:

Each day in Tennessee, at least three people die from an opioid-related overdose, which is more than the number of daily traffic fatalities.

Tennessee remains in the top 15 of all states in drug overdose deaths, and each year, more opioid prescriptions are written than there are people living in Tennessee, with more than 1 million prescriptions left over.

This epidemic does not discriminate and knows no boundaries. It devastates families from all walks of life and harms communities across Tennessee.

“This is a crisis that knows no boundaries and impacts many Tennesseans regardless of race, income, gender or age. Our approach will be aggressive with provisions to limit the supply of opioids and significant state and federal dollars to provide treatment to those in need,” Haslam said. “I applaud the collaboration and the considerable work of the House and Senate on the TN Together plan, as well as the judicial branch’s leadership through the Regional Judicial Opioid Initiative and National Opioid Task Force, and I ask all stakeholders around this issue to work together to achieve real reform and action that will save lives.”

In terms of prevention TN Together will seek to “opioid addiction, and ultimately, misuse and abuse by limiting the supply and dosage of opioid prescriptions with emphasis on new patients. Initial prescriptions will be limited to a 5-day supply with daily dosage limits (40 MME or “morphine milligram equivalent”). Higher dosages of opioids have been associated with higher risk of overdose and death while proving ineffective at reducing pain over the long term. The legislation also addresses appropriate exceptions, including exceptions for individuals undergoing active or palliative cancer treatment or who are receiving hospice care for chronic pain.”

In terms of treatment, the Governor’s plan proposes a “research-based increased investment in the 2018-19 budget of more than $25 million (state and federal funds) for treatment and recovery services for individuals with opioid use disorder, the legislation provides incentives for offenders to complete intensive substance use treatment programs while incarcerated. An increasing number of offenders suffer from substance use disorders. These evidence-based programs are proven to reduce recidivism and improve lives while saving taxpayer dollars.”

For law enforcement, there would be additional resources “in the 2018-19 budget to attack the illicit sale and trafficking of opioids, the legislation updates the schedule of controlled substances to better track, monitor and penalize the use and unlawful distribution of dangerous and addictive drugs, including substances that mimic the effects of fentanyl, a drug that is up to 100 times more potent than morphine and is linked to an alarming number of overdose deaths.

I suspect the Governor will spend some time next Monday in his final State of the State Speech to further outline TN Together and give lawmakers and the public a major pitch to pass his plan. In a legislative session so far devoid of any major overarching issue, this proposal could be the one that takes central stage with lawmakers as the proposal makes its way through the General Assembly.

More details on the TN Together plan, including help for those suffering from addiction and other resources, can be found at this link.

GOING TO THE NEXT LEVEL IN THE GOVERNOR’S RACE

For the first time in the 2018 Tennessee governor’s race, all but two of the major candidates came together on the same stage for a statewide televised forum focusing on education.

Despite a post event press release I received from the Randy Boyd campaign claiming he won, nobody won, and nobody lost. It was clearly the voters who benefited the most, as many of them begin to focus on the candidates and begin to learn more about perhaps the top challenge we face in this state, educating our children and adults.

Prayers of comfort go out to former State Senator Mae Beavers who could not attend because of a death in her family. As for Congressman Diane Black ,who declined to attend the forum because of scheduling conflicts, it appears since spend not far away at a fundraiser for her campaign here in Nashville.

For the candidates who did attend, there was a good bit of agreement between them (Boyd, Beth Harwell, Bill Lee, Karl Dean and Craig Fitzhugh). They all said we need to pay teachers more. We need to give them more support. We need to rebuild and continue the state’s troubled student testing program and make sure it relates to teacher evaluation.

There were some areas of disagreement, especially about the DACA/ Dreamers issue, or more specifically in Tennessee, giving them in-state tuition at state colleges and universities. The Democrats (Dean and Fitzhugh) said yes. The Republicans (Harwell, Boyd and Lee) said no. In fact, Lee said he thought it made no sense to give illegals in-state tuition while denying it to someone from the nearby state of Georgia. That brought a quick retort from Dean saying we are not talking about Georgia, we are

talking about Tennesseans many of whom have lived here most of their lives. Dean’s comments brought the loudest (and only) round of applause from the audience.

There was also disagreement about Pre-K programs with Democrats wanting it expanded statewide while Republicans remain unconvinced of its long- term impact for children. There was some intra-party disagreement between Democrats Fitzhugh and Dean over charter schools. And two of the Republicans (Boyd and Lee) seemed to disagree over how to address expanding technical and ag-education. Boyd seems to want technical training available at facilities next to every high school in the state, while Lee supports more public-private partnerships.

Kudos to SCORE (The Collaborative on Reforming Education) group, THE USA TODAY NETWORK- Tennessee and NEWSCHANNEL5 for being the lead sponsors for the forum along with Belmont University which hosted the event. The forum attracted a large crowd to the Curb Event Center on campus.

I was honored to be a part of NEWSCHSANNEL5’s coverage both on line and on the station’s Facebook page.

THE BREDESEN TEAM

The Tennessee U.S. Senate race continues to come together. Likely Democratic Party nominee, former Governor Phil Bredesen has announced his campaign team.

You will see a lot of familiar faces on the list from those who played major roles in his earlier successful statewide campaigns and even from his runs for mayor of Nashville.