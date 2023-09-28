These satin pajama sets are less than $30 today

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Bedtime should feel like your time to destress, relax, and even a have a moment for a little pampering. After a long day of juggling all the crazy things life throws our way, don’t we deserve a little something special when it’s time to go to bed?

Instead of pulling on an old T-shirt and pair of sweatpants, how about picking up a pair of satin pajamas to snuggle down for a great night’s sleep? Amazon has this beautiful pair of PJs available for less than $30 as a limited-time offer.

$29.59 (was $55.99) at Amazon

You’ll save 47% ($26.40) on this elegant pajama set. Right now, Amazon’s selection has the black, blue-green, pink, champagne and leopard print styles available at this discounted price.

As with all Amazon sales, product prices can change without notice, so you’ll want to pick up a pair (or two) before the sale price expires.

These satin pajama sets are made with 95% polyester and 5% spandex. This design provides that luxurious satin feel against the skin but maintains fabric strength and durability for long-term wear and care.

The loungewear pants have an elastic waistband for extra comfort. Two side pockets make for a nice touch to these pajama pants.

With the pajama top, you get a stylish, tailored design with a notched color, a button-up design, a chest pocket and long sleeves.

MORE: The best early deals at Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale

Some color options have a white or black trim stitched on the top and bottom for a little extra flair.

And whether you’re looking for new sleepwear for bedtime or something to wear on a lounging day at home, the price is right on this pajama set.

MORE: The best pajamas for women

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.