SEC invites Oklahoma and Texas to join league -- in 2025

(AP) — Southeastern Conference university presidents voted to invite Texas and Oklahoma to join the league and create a 16-team powerhouse on the field and at the bank.

The latest step in a move that has potential to help reshape college sports came two days after Texas and Oklahoma requested to join the SEC in 2025. That’s when the schools’ media rights agreement with the Big 12 expires.

SEC leaders voted unanimously to extend an invitation, effective July 1, 2025. Now the process goes back to the schools.

Texas and Oklahoma both have board of regents meetings schedule for Friday with conference affiliation on the agenda.

