All on Four Dental Implants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you are too embarrassed to your show smile because of dental problems, you might be able to change that in just one day. Dr. Steven Park from Same Day Smiles is here to tell us about the All on Four Dental Implant. For more information, visit their website here or call 615-373-1056. This segment is sponsored by Same Day Smiles.
Posted at 10:09 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 11:09:21-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.