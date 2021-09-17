Lynne Tolley's Cheesy Ham Bread

Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo’s made Cheesy Ham Bread. For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.

Cheesy Ham Bread

4 Tbsp (1/2 stick) butter, melted and cooled

2 ½ cups all purpose flour

1 ½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp fine salt

½ tsp baking soda

1/8 tsp fresh ground pepper

1 cup ham, coarsely chopped

3 Tbsp green onions, thinly sliced (use white & green parts)

1 Tbsp thyme leaves, chopped

2 cups grated sharp cheddar or Gruyere cheese

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup buttermilk

Set eggs & buttermilk out to come to room temperature. Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter and flour a metal 8” x 3” loaf pan and set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, baking soda, and pepper. Stir in the chopped ham, green onions, thyme, and 1 ¾ cup cheese (reserving the rest for topping). In a separate bowl, whisk together melted butter, eggs, and buttermilk. Add the wet mixture to the flour mixture and stir to combine being careful not to overmix (a few lumps are okay). The batter will be thick.

Transfer the batter to the prepared loaf pan and spread it out evenly, smoothing the top. Sprinkle the remaining ¼ cup grated cheese over the top. Bake until a skewer inserted in the center comes out with some moist crumbs attached, about 45-55 minutes.

Transfer the pan to a wire rack and let it cool for 10 minutes. Then remove the bread from the pan and let it cool completely on the wire rack.

Store, well wrapped, in refrigerator. Slices are delicious toasted. Freezes well.

