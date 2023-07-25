Music City Must: Music Valley Village

Music Valley Village is home to some of the most unique shopping in Nashville. If you love antiques, Mid-century modern furniture, collectables, or vintage clothing this is your spot. You won’t find any big box stores here, just family owned and family friendly shops.

No matter what your interest is, you’ll find it at Vinterest. As the newest addition to Music Valley Village, they have a selection of records, décor, and gourmet foods. Try their popular ‘freeze-dried’ candy!

If you’re looking for Nashville nostalgia, look no further than Music Valley Antiques and Marketplace. They specialize in all things Music City including Opryland Theme Park memorabilia and an extensive book collection of over 10,000 volumes.

No trip to Music Valley Village would be complete without visiting Wicked Ollie's Vintage. They’re part vintage clothing store, part museum. See stage wear worn by famous country artists including Loretta Lynn and Porter Wagoner. Step inside the ‘Green Hornet,’ a 1960s tour bus once owned by Country Music Hall of Fame Member Ernest Tubb. All for free!

Before you go, stop by Dashwood for Mid-century Modern furniture and Boho décor. For a look that will turn heads, check out Nashville’s oldest vintage clothing store, Smack. They have sequins, studs, and everything in-between!

Music Valley Village is tucked behind Cracker Barrel on Music Valley Drive directly across from Gaylord Opryland Resort. With easy access to food and entertainment, plus free parking - this is a Music City Must! Follow @MusicValleyVillage on Facebook for more information.