Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

We are celebrating Women's Small Business Month with Asi Hibachi & Sushi

Women's Small Business Month
Women's Small Business Month
Posted

Sierra Perea knows the hard work and dedication it takes to open multiple small businesses! As a mother and business owner she gives us tips and tricks for others to do the same!
Visit Asi Hibachi & Sushi facebook page here
Visit Be Kind Beverage Co. here
or ThePatioTownSquare.com

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes