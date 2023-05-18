This 4-piece luggage set is on sale for $99.99

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Are you ready to pack your bags and head out of town for a little rest and relaxation? If your luggage has seen better days and you’ve been holding off on replacing it because of your budget — not to worry. We found a luggage sale just in time for the summer travel season that will leave money in your pocket for the fun parts of your vacation.

Set your sights on this four-piece luggage set marked down from $340 to $99.99.

The Hillsboro Kensie 4-piece Hardside Collection is marked down 70% for a limited time at Macy’s.

Two of the luggage pieces (a full-size upright bag and a carry-on size bag) have four wheels and a push-button trolley handle for easy movement and comfort. Also included in the set are two packing cubes that can either be carried independently or tucked inside the larger bags to keep items organized.

You can choose from five different colors including Green Granite, Cloud Dance (white), Dried Moss (yellow), Burnished Lilac and Veri Peri (periwinkle). But this carry-on luggage sale price is only available for a limited time, so grab it quickly so you can start packing for your summer vacation.

Here are a few other carry-on luggage sales we found online to help you travel in style without breaking the bank.

Save 29% off the normal $135.95 retail price with this carry-on luggage sale from Amazon. Plus, you get a $10-off coupon when you check out by simply clicking the box in the product description!

The set includes three pieces: a 20-inch upright suitcase with four, 360-degree double wheels for silent and smooth movement, a 14-inch cosmetic bag and a 7-inch small bag.

The aluminum handle on the upright back is adjustable and the set comes with a TSA-approved luggage lock to keep your valuables secure, but easy to access for TSA inspections.

You can choose from other colors with this carry-on luggage set (including green, black, pink and more) but prices range up to $98.94 depending on your selection.

One of the best-known luggage brands has an affordable 2-piece luggage set available at Walmart. com.

The American Tourister 2-Piece Softside Luggage Set is made with lightweight, yet durable polyester and includes one 21-inch upright bag with inline wheels and a boarding/tote bag for those must-have items you need to access on the plane.

Combined, these bags weigh less than 8 pounds, which means they won’t add too much weight when taking to the road or skies.

This two-piece carry-on luggage set is perfect for the traveler looking to streamline packing.

The upright bag measures 21 inches high, 13.5 inches wide and can expand up to 10.5 inches deep. It has two wheels and an extendable, self-locking handle that makes getting through the airport or to the hotel smooth and easy.

You also get a tote bag with a strap that can be used either on the shoulder or that can piggyback on the larger suitcase.

This carry-on luggage set has more than 7,800 customer reviews and a 4.3-star overall rating on Amazon. Originally $69.99, this two-piece carry-on luggage set is marked down by almost 20% for a limited time.

Here’s to your happy travels!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.