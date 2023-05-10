Travelers are calling this $50 dupe the perfect weekend bag

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

A bag that’s gaining popularity on TikTok for being cheaper than another that’s nearly identical — but more than double the price — is back in stock at Sam’s Club.

Designed for travel and weekend summer trips, the Member’s Mark Weekender Travel Bag is priced at $49.98. It’s made for travel by plane and train, or can be used for shorter road trips.

Available in ivory, pink or black, the bag is made with cotton and linen and is large enough to carry multiple outfits. It also has a separate bottom shoe compartment, laptop pocket and padded shoulder strap.

The bag has been popular on TikTok. Users call it a “dupe” for the The Weekender travel bag from Beis, which is priced at $108.

TikTok user @floridamomof3, known for her Costco and Sam’s Club comparison videos, says it’s the “perfect weekend bag,” while TikTok user @stephinguyen posted a video showing the inside and outside of the bag and said she is “obsessed.”

Reviews on Sam’s Club’s website echo the TikTok comments, with customers calling the bag a “great investment,” “both durable and functional” and saying it has “the perfect amount of space.” Overall, around 80 reviewers give it a 4.3 out of 5-star rating.

One customer called it a “must have weekend bag,” saying it feels well made and durable.

“I love everything about this bag, size, style, color, quality,” wrote Sam’s Club customer TheresaHasFaith. “Enough room for a weekend getaway. I really like that it stays open when packing and unpacking.”

It’s important to note that a few reviews mentioned that the strap on the bag ripped earlier than expected, but Sam’s Club says they are working to improve the bag. The company notes that any customer that has an issue can get a refund through their 100% satisfaction guarantee.

You’ll need a Sam’s Club membership to purchase the bag, but if you don’t have one, you can sign up online before ordering. If you’d rather not purchase a membership, you can find a few similar bags on Amazon instead.

Priced right around the same as the Sam’s Club bag, this 3-piece Weekender Overnight Bag is $43.99 on Amazon and comes with one large bag, a messenger bag and a storage bag. (The version shown below is $48.99.)

Made of canvas and leather, the set is large enough to hold two to four days’ worth of clothes, shoes, cosmetics, toiletries and more. The waterproof shoe compartment can hold shoes, clothes that need to be laundered or anything else you want to keep separate.

With nearly 2,000 5-star reviews and a 4.6 out of 5-star rating overall from more than 2,500 users, customers say the set holds a lot of stuff and is a great size. Plus, the compartment on the bottom is a nice addition. One customer who gave the set a full five stars called it “attractive yet practical.”

“This bag looks better in person than the photos. Very roomy. I love the shoe compartment on the bottom of the bag. I took this on a 4 day trip and was able to fit all my clothes and shoes,” wrote Amazon customer Lesley McPherson. “I used a smaller bag for my makeup and toiletries. I am sure they would have fit in the bag if I wasn’t so high maintenance and was going to be gone a little less. Bag is very sturdy yet nice looking.”

Another good choice is this Seyfocnia Leather Travel Bag with Shoe Pouch priced at $39.99 and up. The bag comes in six colors and, along with a shoe pouch, also has a zippered pocket on the front, a luggage bar slot on the back and an adjustable shoulder strap.

With more than 3,000 reviews, the bag has 4.6 out of 5 stars, with customers saying it’s well made, the perfect size and definitely worth the price.

You’ll also find this Travel Duffel Bag that can double as a weekend bag. The pink version shown is priced at just $22.99 right now, but the bag comes in multiple colors that cost up to $33.99. It has a nylon lining and zipper closure.

The water-resistant material means you can use it to hold wet clothing or towels if you’d like to use it as a gym bag, or you can simply use it as a day bag or for overnight travel.

With a total rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, the bag has more than 26,000 5-star reviews. Customers say it’s a great gym bag, is indeed water-resistant and has lots of pockets.

If you’re doing some short trips this summer, you may wish to pick one of these up pronto!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.