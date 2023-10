Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny |High: 81 | SE-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 58 | S 5-10

In-Depth:

Let the sun shine! Clear and warm conditions return to Middle Tennessee / Southern Kentucky. Temperatures will run a few degrees above average - topping out in the upper 70s/low 80s.

A cold front will bring a rain chance for the end of the work week and start of the weekend. This front won't bring a lot of rain, but it will send another push of chilly air for the weekend.