Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny & Hot | High: 89 | S 1-6

Tonight: Clear Sky with Patchy Fog | Low: 66 | Calm

In-Depth:

The heat is on! Afternoon highs today, Tuesday, and Wednesday will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. Yes, that will be some of the warmest temperatures so far this season.

A cold front will move into Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky Wednesday night into Thursday. This system will bring showers and thunderstorms. Main concern is damaging wind gusts.