Pleasant morning, warm afternoon

Not As Hot This Week

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers East | High: 87 | N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog | Low: 65 | N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Isolated Showers East |High: 88| E to S-5

SUMMARY:

Today will be a repeat of the last couple of days. Highs will once again be below normal this afternoon. From the Cumberland Plateau and areas east we have a chance for a few isolated showers. Also, we will continue to see some haze from the smoke of the western forest fires across the region.