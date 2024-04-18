Storm 5 Alert in depth (4.18.24)

NC5 weather Severe weather Risk

Looks can be deceiving and don't let the sunshine let you put your guard down for this evening, into tonight. We're still on track for two rounds of storms with the first peaking between 7 and 10 PM. This first batch will be storms pushing into the region by Mississippi. The biggest threat will be strong, damaging winds and large hail. The second round will be between 10 PM and 3 AM as a cold front sweeps the region as it comes from the northwest. This front will bring a bit more shear, which will increase the chance of a tornado or two. We will be sandwiched between two systems, both bringing severe chances.

An all-clear should be given around sunrise tomorrow morning as the rain moves out. Much cooler temperatures will usher in behind the front, causing high temperatures the next few days to only hit the 60s. It'll be much quieter just in time for your Friday and weekend plans!