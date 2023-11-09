Walmart stores to look different during sensory-friendly hours

Walmart announced this week that it will begin offering sensory-friendly hours daily at its stores from 8-10 a.m. The sensory-friendly hours will begin Saturday.

The retailer says stores will be less stimulating during these hours. The retailer will turn off the radio, dim lights where possible and switch televisions to static images during these hours.

Walmart tested the project during the back-to-school season on Saturdays in July and August. The company said it received positive feedback from customers and employees.

"From face-to-face conversations, emails, listening sessions, social media and our personal experiences in the stores, we have seen what these changes mean for our customers and associates. And, we continue to welcome feedback on how we can enhance these sensory-friendly measures in our stores," Walmart said.

SEE MORE: Walmart reopens over 100 modernized redesigned locations

In a press release, several Walmart employees discussed the impact this decision has on their families.

"Several associates expressed the desire to continue this program all year. We have associates with autism, ADHD, etc. in the store and one associate made the comment that this is the first time the company did something just for him. I know we could all use some calm during the stressful holiday season, so I hope this program can continue," said Tyler Morgan, store manager of a Pennsylvania Walmart.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 5.4 million adults live with autism in the U.S. Additionally, 1 in every 36 children in the U.S. lives with autism, the CDC says.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com