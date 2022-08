Below Average Temperatures Stick Around (8.16.22)

Posted at 7:43 AM, Aug 16, 2022

Below Normal Temps with Scattered Showers Forecast:

Today: Becoming Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers Developing|High: 83|

N 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, 20% Shower Ch.|Low: 64|N-5

Tomorrow: Sun/Clouds Mix, 20% Shower Chance|High: 84|N-5

