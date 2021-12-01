Mild, spotty showers today

Warm Start To December

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Spotty Light Showers Possible|67|SW 5-15

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy then Clearing|Low: 48| SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Pt Cloudy then Mo. Sunny|High: 70| SW 5-10

Details:

A mild start to December is expected today with more clouds, temperatures in the 60s, and a chance for a

few sprinkles/rain showers (mainly North of I-40). Temperatures will warm even more to near 70 by Thursday & Friday.

A cold front will bring widespread rain chances late Sunday into Monday with cooler weather expected by the start of next week.