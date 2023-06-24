Watch Now
Matt's morning forecast: Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Posted at 7:45 AM, Jun 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-24 09:02:24-04

Forecast
STORM 5 ALERT IN EFFECT SUNDAY
Today: M'Sunny, Warm|High: 91| NE-5
Sunday: Partly Cloudy, Strong Storms Poss.- 50% |High: 91| S - 8 mph
Monday:  Partly Sunny, Warm: 90| SW - 10

In Depth:
Temperatures will heat up Saturday with lots of Sunshine and temps in the lower 90s. After a warm, but quiet evening, strong storms will move through Sunday Morning. Most of Middle Tennessee has been placed in a Level 2 risk for strong to severe storms. After a break in the action Midday Sunday and Sunday afternoon, a 2nd wave of energy will move through late potentially producing damaging winds, heavy rains and hail. A quiet work week will follow the storms with seasonable temps in the low 90s sticking around through Friday!

