You see the severe weather risk via color on the map. But what does it mean?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Threat levels are often associated with color on the weather maps we show you on TV and online.

These threats — and their accompanying colors — are assigned through the Storm Prediction Center. Those colors are used to highlight the chance of severe weather. The scale ranges from one to five. One is the lowest and in a pastel color. Five is the highest with a vibrant fuchsia pink.

Those severe threats include damaging winds, possible tornadoes, large hail, and heavy downpours. How likely those threats are determines how severe the risk is for our area.

Watch our Heather Mathis explain what the level three severe threat means below:

So, I see it on the map. How can I be prepared?

Our Storm 5 Weather team will keep you up to date through our Storm 5 Alert timeframes. We will hop online for Facebook lives, do explainers on social media and have the weather timing explained on our website.

Kelly Broderick / WTVF

Our Storm Shield app is free, and it will give you weather alerts for your area. We also push to your NewsChannel 5 app any tornado warnings in our viewing area.

NewsChannel 5 covers 45 Tennessee counties and 5 Southern Kentucky counties.

You can view the radar right here.