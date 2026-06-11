Aaron Cantrell is your community reporter for North Nashville
Aaron Cantrell
Discover more North Nashville coverage here
Aaron Cantrell is your community reporter for Rutherford Co.
Discover more Rutherford Co. coverage here
Robb Coles is your community reporter for Wilson Co.
Robb Coles
Discover more Wilson Co. coverage here
Chris Davis is your community reporter for Montgomery Co.
Chris Davis
Discover more Montgomery Co. coverage here
Patsy Montesinos is your community reporter for South Nashville
Patsy Montesinos
Discover more South Nashville coverage here — Stay connected with Patsy on Facebook
Kim Rafferty is your community reporter for Sumner Co.
Kim Rafferty
Discover more Sumner Co. coverage here — Stay connected with Kim on Facebook
Amanda Roberts is your community reporter for Williamson Co.
Amanda Roberts
Discover more Williamson Co. coverage here