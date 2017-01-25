Jesse Knutson joins News Channel 5 after reporting for KING 5 News in Seattle. Prior to his time in Seattle, Jesse spent three years at WHP-TV in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Born and raised in Seattle Washington, Jesse found his passion for news after interning at KNBC in Los Angeles during college. From the moment he stepped into the newsroom, he knew that telling stories and keeping viewers informed on important issues was his calling.

Jesse is excited to call Nashville home. As an avid guitar player who loves all genres of music, including Country, Jesse knows there is no better place to both live, work, and simply enjoy.

Being a Seattle native, Jesse is a Seattle Seahawks fan, Seattle Mariners fan, and a Seattle Sounders fan. Because he has no hockey team to cheer for, the Nashville Predators have become his new home team. In addition to cheering on his favorite teams, Jesse is an avid tennis player who played in college.

Jesse likes reporting on all types of news and is always looking to connect with the people of Middle Tennessee. If you have a story idea, or simply want to say hi, drop Jesse an email at Jesse.Knutson@newschannel5.com, send him a tweet at @NC5_JKnutson, or find him on Facebook at NC5_JesseKnutson.