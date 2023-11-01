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UPCOMING VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

Winter Storm Cleanup [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Every Saturday in August from 9 AM to 12 PM
  • With Hands On
  • Nashville, TN
  • Age Minimum: 18
  • Help our neighbors recover from Winter Storm Fern! Volunteer activities include sorting disaster debris on right-of-way into piles for pick up. Bring all your strongest friends for a great workout that gives back!

Love Delivered: Pack Night [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Wednesday, August 12, 2026  From 5:45 PM  - 8:00 PM
  • With From Your Father
  • North Nashville
  • Age Minimum (with Adult): 5+, Minimum Age:16+
  • This is a family friendly opportunity!
  • Pack Love Boxes for families across Middle Tennessee with groceries, household essentials, and notes of encouragement to make a tangible difference for families who need it most.

Food Distribution [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Varying shifts for ongoing opportunities
  • With Dream Streets
  • West and North Nashville
  • Age Minimum (with Adult): 8+, Minimum Age:16+
  • This is a family friendly opportunity!
  • Distribute food to families in need in West and North Nashville!

Back to School Bashes [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • August 1 - August 9
  • With Metro Nashville Public Schools
  • Davidson County
  • Ages 16+
  • This is a family friendly opportunity!
  • Welcome students and families back for another school year with MNPS!

Fall/Winter Food Pantry Assistance [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Weekdays with varying shifts
  • With The Branch
  • Antioch, TN
  • Ages 8+
  • This is a family friendly opportunity!
  • Help The Branch prep food at their pantry for distribution to families in need!

About the Mural

"The piece is an experience. Your own experience," artist Kimberly Clo says of her mural. "There are as many ways of interpreting the art as there are people in the world."

Nashville is a city known for many things: the heart and soul of country music, a southern culinary experience unlike any other, and increasingly, a haven for artists of all types from across the globe. In the past few years, Nashville has seen an explosion of public art, including incredible murals along buildings old and new.

At NewsChannel 5, we've watched the city expand and grow over decades. We grew up in, and with, Middle Tennessee. And we wanted to do something special for the community. "In hard times, everyone needs a little encouragement, everyone needs a lift," Vice President & General Manager Lyn Plantinga says. "This is a gift to them from the people of NewsChannel 5 who really care about our neighbors."

Kimberly Clo

News

Meet the artist behind the upcoming mural NewsChannel 5 has commissioned

Forrest Sanders

The theme of the mural is 'Embrace' and we're hoping that people who see the mural will do just that: Hug a loved one, friends, or even just hug themselves. "Sometimes when things are heavy, overwhelming, frightening, what we could use more than anything in the world is a strong, solid hug," Clo says.

Woodworker Tony Pearson has added a special touch of his own, a bench to sit in front of Kimberly's mural. "You've got something out there in the public that you can see and use, sit on, touch, feel," Pearson says. "We've got a very one-of-a-kind piece."

Tony Pearson

News

Meet the woodworker adding something special to NewsChannel 5's upcoming mural

Forrest Sanders

The mural is located right next to the Black Rabbit on 3rd Ave N.