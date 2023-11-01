About the Mural

"The piece is an experience. Your own experience," artist Kimberly Clo says of her mural. "There are as many ways of interpreting the art as there are people in the world."

Nashville is a city known for many things: the heart and soul of country music, a southern culinary experience unlike any other, and increasingly, a haven for artists of all types from across the globe. In the past few years, Nashville has seen an explosion of public art, including incredible murals along buildings old and new.

At NewsChannel 5, we've watched the city expand and grow over decades. We grew up in, and with, Middle Tennessee. And we wanted to do something special for the community. "In hard times, everyone needs a little encouragement, everyone needs a lift," Vice President & General Manager Lyn Plantinga says. "This is a gift to them from the people of NewsChannel 5 who really care about our neighbors."

News Meet the artist behind the upcoming mural NewsChannel 5 has commissioned Forrest Sanders

The theme of the mural is 'Embrace' and we're hoping that people who see the mural will do just that: Hug a loved one, friends, or even just hug themselves. "Sometimes when things are heavy, overwhelming, frightening, what we could use more than anything in the world is a strong, solid hug," Clo says.

Woodworker Tony Pearson has added a special touch of his own, a bench to sit in front of Kimberly's mural. "You've got something out there in the public that you can see and use, sit on, touch, feel," Pearson says. "We've got a very one-of-a-kind piece."

News Meet the woodworker adding something special to NewsChannel 5's upcoming mural Forrest Sanders

The mural is located right next to the Black Rabbit on 3rd Ave N.