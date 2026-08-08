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Inside Politics
Hosted by Ben Hall, Inside Politics is a weekly show that goes deep on local, state, and national political issues.
Starting on June 29, 2026 Inside Politics and other NewsChannel 5+ content will be airing on The Spot Nashville 28. Inside Politics airs on Fridays at 7pm and Sundays at 10:30am.
Apple Podcasts |
Spotify |
Amazon Music |
Castbox
Most recent episodes
Inside Politics
Big Win for Charlie and Primary Election Recap
Inside Politics
Tennessee Primary: Republican Governor Candidates
Inside Politics
Downtown Development
Inside Politics
TN Primary Review- Voting is Underway
Listen to our latest episode on Spotify
Inside Politics
After Redistricting, Are we Ready for Elections?
Inside Politics
The Future of the First Amendment
Inside Politics
Strategy of Democrats for Mid-terms
Inside Politics
A Conversation with Lamar Alexander
Inside Politics
Chaz Molder's Race for TN-05 Congressional District
Inside Politics
Charlie Hatcher's Race for TN-05 Congressional District
Inside Politics
Nashville Senator Explains Dramatic Protest Against Congressional Map Changes
Inside Politics
City of Nashville and State of Tennessee Friction
Inside Politics
Will Gerrymandering Turn Tennessee Totally Red?
Inside Politics
Catching Up with Cameron Sexton
Inside Politics
A Conversation with Representative Monty Fritts
Inside Politics
A Conversation with Senator Jeff Yarbro
Inside Politics
Iran Conflict, Politics and Economy
Inside Politics
Rutherford County Library Fight- Is This a Book Ban?
Inside Politics
Checking In with U.S. Representative Matt Van Epps
Inside Politics
A Lifetime in the Legislature: Serving Since 1974
Inside Politics
Tennessee Lawmaker Takes on DCS with Federal Civil Rights Complaint
Inside Politics
ICE Facility in Tennessee Concerns
Inside Politics
Guilty Until Proven Innocent
Inside Politics
Metro Council Members Demand NES Justify Actions
Inside Politics
Democratic Response to the State of the State Address by Sen. Raumesh Akbari
Inside Politics
A Conversation with the Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton
Inside Politics
A Conversation with the Secretary of State
Inside Politics
Venezuelan Politics and US Relations
Inside Politics
First Amendment Rights Fight
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