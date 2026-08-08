Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts

Hosted by Ben Hall, Inside Politics is a weekly show that goes deep on local, state, and national political issues.

Starting on June 29, 2026 Inside Politics and other NewsChannel 5+ content will be airing on The Spot Nashville 28. Inside Politics airs on Fridays at 7pm and Sundays at 10:30am.

Apple Podcasts |Spotify |Amazon Music |Castbox


Most recent episodes
Next Page
Get the news you need from the station you trust.

Get the news you need from the station you trust.