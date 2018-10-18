Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now

Southern Woods and Waters

Southern Woods and Waters is your go-to hunting and fishing show featuring experts on numerous outdoor topics, hosted by Brandon Dowdy.

Southern Woods & Waters and other NewsChannel 5+ content airs on The Spot Nashville 28. Southern Woods & Waters airs Fridays at 8pm and Saturdays at 10am.
Next Page
Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!

Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!