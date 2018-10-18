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Southern Woods and Waters
Southern Woods and Waters is your go-to hunting and fishing show featuring experts on numerous outdoor topics, hosted by Brandon Dowdy.
Southern Woods & Waters and other NewsChannel 5+ content airs on The Spot Nashville 28. Southern Woods & Waters airs Fridays at 8pm and Saturdays at 10am.
Southern Woods and Waters
Are You Ready for Muzzleloader Season?
Southern Woods and Waters
Outdoorsmen Night with the Nashville Predators and Summer School for Hybrids
Southern Woods and Waters
Dove Hunting 2026
Southern Woods and Waters
$3 Million "The Champions" Bass Tournament at Old Hickory Lake
Southern Woods and Waters
Big Plastics, Big Hybrids
Southern Woods and Waters
Gibby's Lures
Southern Woods and Waters
Our Favorite Bow hunts and a Hazard on Old Hickory Lake
Southern Woods and Waters
Getting Your Velvet Hunt Trophy Ready for Taxidermy
Southern Woods and Waters
Chronic Wasting Disease is in Middle TN
Southern Woods and Waters
Barren River Lake Crappie
Southern Woods and Waters
Fallen Outdoors and Summertime Blues
Southern Woods and Waters
Hybrid in the Heat
Southern Woods and Waters
Fishing the Jumps
Southern Woods and Waters
Back in the Creek
Southern Woods and Waters
The Ultimate Noodle for Catfishing
Southern Woods and Waters
Managing a Small Property for Big Game
Southern Woods and Waters
Veterans Fishing Day
Southern Woods and Waters
Take a Kid Fishing
Southern Woods and Waters
Late Season Turkey Talk and TSS loads
Southern Woods and Waters
Dual State Turkey Hunts
Southern Woods and Waters
Dock Day in LA
Southern Woods and Waters
Surprise Turkey Behavior
Southern Woods and Waters
Dayton Bags a Spring Gobbler
Southern Woods and Waters
Catching Crappie from the Bank in April
Southern Woods and Waters
Youth Turkey Hunts in Tennessee
Southern Woods and Waters
Meet the Future of Professional Bass Fishing
Southern Woods and Waters
A Windy Day on Woods Reservoir
Southern Woods and Waters
Patriot Catfishing takes a Veteran on Monster Catfish Trip in Alabama
Southern Woods and Waters
A-Rigs for White Bass
Southern Woods and Waters
Finding Fish in February
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