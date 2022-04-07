Watch Now
Menu
Local
National
Weather
Sports
Shop Scripps
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Weather
Safe Places
Safe Places
Local News
Adventures in Iceland
Let Me Help
My Hero
Your Money
School Patrol
Sports
Take Time to Smile
Traffic
NewsChannel 5 Investigates
Broken
Broken - Mental Health Crisis
Capitol Hill
City Hall Scandal
Consumer Alert
COVID Investigations
The DA's Deals
DCS Investigations
Confronting Hate
Gideon's Army
Making The Grade
Metro Schools
Policing For Profit
Revealed
Tennessees Secret Deals
Toxic School Water
National News
Embrace: Learn about our mural
How to Watch NewsChannel 5
Events and Community Calendar
Talk Of The Town
Talk of the Town Recipes
Extras
Be Your Best
NewsChannel 5+
MorningLine
OpenLine
Inside Politics
Issues of Faith
Millions of Conversations
Out & About Today
Que Pasa Nashville?
Retirement Report
Score Connect
State of the Workforce
Southern Woods and Waters
Urban League Live
Urban Outlook
Contact NewsChannel 5
Team Bios
TV Listings
From our sponsors
Common Cents
Experts on 5
Music City Must
Salvation Army Angel Tree
Donate to the Salvation Army Red Kettle Challenge
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
newschannel5
newschannel5
nc5
newschannel5
@nc5nashville
71
WX Alerts
In Your Community
Your Voice
NC5 Investigates
Hannah Can Help
Talk of the Town
Local Events Guide
Storm 5 Essentials
Embrace
NC5+
Contests
How to Watch
More +
Quick Links +
In Your Community
Your Voice
NC5 Investigates
Hannah Can Help
Talk of the Town
Local Events Guide
Storm 5 Essentials
Embrace
NC5+
Contests
How to Watch
Take Time to Smile
Every Thursday, NewsChannel 5's Austin Pollack profiles someone doing something great in Middle Tennessee so that you can take time to smile
Rutherford County
Preschoolers pack food for families affected by shutdown
Austin Pollack
Davidson County
Nashville students network with industry leaders
Austin Pollack
Davidson County
Juggler performs at busy intersection to bring joy to commuters
Austin Pollack
Williamson County
Afternoon music shows cater to early birds in Franklin
Austin Pollack
Davidson County
Nashville bakery offers flexible pricing model
Austin Pollack
Rutherford County
La Vergne students get real-world experience converting motorcycle project
Austin Pollack
Davidson County
Visually impaired freshman finds his rhythm in Nashville school marching band
Austin Pollack
News
With dad by his side this 15-month-old Clarksville baby picked up hockey
Austin Pollack
News
Gallatin students pursue passion for cosmetology, real-world experiences
Austin Pollack
News
Tennessee Tech students tasked with giving residence halls a room makeover
Austin Pollack
News
Compassion and lots of coffee: Amy Watson's final week at NewsChannel 5
Austin Pollack
News
Need something to cheer you up? Cuddle with baby goats at a Middle Tenn. brewery
Austin Pollack
News
One Middle TN organization is ready to help kids at a moment's notice
Austin Pollack
News
Harmony at Brentwood provides smiles to residents through baby doll therapy
Austin Pollack
News
She had open heart surgery and now, she's a familiar face at the farmer's market
Austin Pollack
News
They wanted to play more hockey, so these girls started their own travel league
Austin Pollack
News
We mic'd up two neighbors talking about cicadas. The story turned out special.
Austin Pollack
News
A new baseball league in Thompson's Station. See how it's truly game-changing
Austin Pollack
News
La Vergne's Young Men of Distinction honor moms for Mother's Day
Austin Pollack
Take Time to Smile
Maury County woman on a mission to bring a little TLC to community garden
Austin Pollack
Take Time to Smile
East Nashville community surprised with the gift of free
Austin Pollack
Take Time to Smile
Lucky ducks! Ducklings rescued from storm drain in Goodlettsville
Austin Pollack
Take Time to Smile
'Marvelous Marcie' thrives in school after miraculous recovery
Cole Johnson
Take Time to Smile
Local woman's memory lives on with little library dedication
Cole Johnson
Take Time to Smile
Adding a little soul to line dancing
Cole Johnson
News
Select Your Crown event aims to help women and kids dealing with hair loss
Cole Johnson
News
Decades later and Red Boiling Springs is trying to bring their band back
Cole Johnson
News
Wilson County launches kindness campaign focused on sharing positivity online
Cole Johnson
News
'My people always show up for me' Springfield church supports cancer patient
Cole Johnson
News
After 20 years, this Ohio couple got engaged at the Grand Ole Opry
Cole Johnson
News
Goodlettsville class puts on parade for classmate who had a kidney transplant
Claire Kopsky
My Hero
NICU neighbors turn prom dates 17 years later
Claire Kopsky
News
Nashville Public Library's Seed Exchange grows green thumbs
Claire Kopsky
News
The Blessing Wave surprises Waffle House worker with an oversized check
Claire Kopsky
News
Teen becomes first Tennessean to earn prestigious bowling scholarship
Claire Kopsky
News
Bellevue Dad walks 444 miles for Autism Awareness
Claire Kopsky
News
Beloved Chick-fil-A worker retires at age 91
Claire Kopsky
News
Napier Elementary walking school bus helps boost attendance
Claire Kopsky
News
'Select Your Crown' event returns to Clarksville, giving away 200 custom wigs
Claire Kopsky
News
We Rock the Spectrum gym opens in Madison for kids of all abilities
Claire Kopsky
News
Annual retirement home 'Amateur Hour' features resident tap troupe
Claire Kopsky
News
Big Tickets Mural in Nashville takes visitors down a music memory lane
Claire Kopsky
NewsChannel 5 is growing! Watch Heather, Carrie, and Brittany at 3pm!