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Meet the NewsChannel 5 Team

On-air reporters, anchors, and meteorologists in alphabetical order
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Nick Beres

Jon Burton headshot

Jon Burton

Aaron Cantrell 2022

Aaron Cantrell

Robb Coles

Eugene Daniel

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Chris Davis

Kelsey Gibbs headshot.jpg

Kelsey Gibbs

Ben Hall headshot.jpg

Ben Hall

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Nikki Hauser

Levi Ismail 2022

Levi Ismail

Cole Johnson headshot

Cole Johnson

Rhori Johnson headshot

Rhori Johnston

Jennifer Kraus headshot

Jennifer Kraus

Jason Lamb 2022

Jason Lamb

Steve Layman headshot

Steve Layman

Heather Mathis

Hannah McDonald

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Katie Melvin

Patsy Montesinos

Eric Pointer

Austin Pollack

Kim Rafferty

Brittany Rainey Headshot

Brittany Rainey

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Nikki-Dee Ray

Amanda Roberts

Henry Rothenberg headshot

Henry Rothenberg

Forrest Sanders

Forrest Sanders

Megan Scarano

Carrie Sharp headshot

Carrie Sharp

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Tony Sloan

Lelan Statom headshot

Lelan Statom

Abbey Walton

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Nathan Wilburn

Phil Williams headshot

Phil Williams

Amelia Young

Amelia Young

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Get the news you need from the station you trust.

Get the news you need from the station you trust.