How to watch NewsChannel 5 on your connected or smart TV

You have a busy schedule. It's hard enough to find time to do everything you want to do in the day. We understand that, and that's why NewsChannel 5 is dedicated to helping keep you safe, informed and connected — all on your schedule.

So where can you find us? You know our channel on cable, satellite, antenna, or internet TV, but we're also available on dozens of apps and devices.

Connected TV: Search "NewsChannel 5 Nashville" on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV

Our app is available on all major connected TV devices. Just head to the devices app store and search for "NewsChannel 5 Nashville"

You can also find us on all Roku-integrated TVs and all Amazon Fire-integrated TVs.

NewsChannel 5 Nashville on Amazon Fire News, Local Now and Tubi apps

Have an Amazon Fire device? You can also find our NewsChannel 5 Now 24/7 stream as part of the "News" app available from Amazon. On any device, we're also in the "Local Now" apps and the "Tubi" apps.

These apps do have limited functionality when compared to our "NewsChannel 5" app on the same devices.

NewsChannel 5 Nashville on Samsung TV Plus

If you've bought a Samsung Smart TV since 2016, you have access to hundreds of channels through Samsung TV Plus, including NewsChannel 5's 24/7 stream.

How much does your app cost?

Nothing. Nadda. Zip. All of our apps are 100% free.

What can I watch on these apps and devices?

Each app does have some different functionality, due to licensing agreements with each platform. Below is a list of all the features available, and which platforms they're available on.

NewsChannel 5 Now 24/7

Our main digital feed, we provide stories from your favorite NewsChannel 5 anchors and reporters, updated throughout the day. Tune in on your schedule and get the latest news and weather for all of Middle Tennessee and important stories from around the world.

Always free, and available on all connected TV and smart TV platforms listed above

If you love watching NewsChannel 5's newscasts, you can see them live in the NewsChannel 5 app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Pre-recorded content will air during this time on the Amazon Fire News app and Samsung TV plus.

Want a preview? Watch for free right now in the video player below:

NewsChannel 5 On Demand

You know what stories are important to you. Pick and choose your favorite stories, or load up topics like NewsChannel 5 Investigates, to make your own news mix.

Always free, and available on the NewsChannel 5 app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV

None of our apps are able to provide CBS programming. To watch CBS programming, you will need a separate subscription service or antenna.

How do I download the NewsChannel 5 app?

You're just a few clicks away:

Open the App or Channel Store on your device Search "NewsChannel 5 Nashville" Click "Download"

And you're done!

What if I'm not near a TV? Can I still watch NewsChannel 5?

NewsChannel 5 is also available online and on your phone, all for free!

NewsChannel 5 Now 24/7 on Desktop or Mobile web

Our 24/7 stream, including local newscasts is always available at https://www.newschannel5.com/live. You can also click on the "Watch Now" button at the top of the website to go directly to our livestream.

Breaking news events may be on a different stream. Click on the push alert sent to your phone or on the story on our homepage to be taken to any breaking news stream.

NewsChannel 5 app for iPhone and Android

You can download the NewsChannel 5 app for iPhone and Android. Just head to the Apple app store or the Google Play store and search for "NewsChannel 5"

In the app, live newscasts and breaking news streams will appear on the home tab. The NewsChannel 5 Now 24/7 livestream is always available by clicking on "Sections" at the bottom and choosing "Live Video"

Comparing all our options

We've made it easy for you to compare all our apps using the table below. (Note: the table is best viewed on a desktop computer or by rotating your phone or tablet)