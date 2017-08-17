Thursday's Baby from Saint Thomas Health

Thursday’s Baby is a weekly TV commercial that features the first baby born each Thursday at Saint Thomas Midtown, Rutherford and River Park Hospitals. The videos began in December of 1999 at Baptist Hospital, now Saint Thomas Midtown. They have become a popular Middle Tennessee tradition; in fact, many people compete for the chance to have their baby on television.



Thursday’s Baby is a celebration of all the new lives that are born within Saint Thomas Health facilities. Together, Saint Thomas Midtown, Rutherford and River Park Hospitals deliver over 9,500 babies each year.

