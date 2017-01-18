New Fitness Equipment Tested

If you’ve already given up on your new year's resolution to hit the gym, you can still get in shape by working out at home. Consumer Reports latest tests of ellipticals and treadmills reveal some good news. You can get a good workout on machines that cost around a thousand dollars.

With elliptical machines testers measure each one to see how well it fits a broad range of people. The Diamondback 1260Ef for 2,000 dollars earned top scores. But for a fraction of the price the 800-dollar Schwinn 470 is also a good choice. It’s well-made, easy to use and is a good fit for most people.

When it comes to treadmills a sturdy frame and construction is a must-have, especially for runners. Testers liked the downhill feature on this Sole TT8 for 2300 dollars. If you’re not concerned with downhill running and walking this 1,000 dollar Sole F63 is also a good choice and costs half the price. Its large buttons and display make it easy to use and is a good option for runners or walkers. And folds up to save space!

No matter which treadmill or elliptical you buy, Consumer Reports says it’s a good idea to try it out in the store to make sure it works for you. Also, measure before you buy your machine to make sure you have enough room. Most treadmills are 77 inches long by 35 inches wide. Ellipticals are about 6 feet long by 2.5 feet wide but can range in length from 50 to 84 inches. You'll also be elevated so make sure you’ve got clearance above you, too.

Complete ratings and recommendations on all kinds of products, including appliances, cars and trucks, and electronic gear, are available on Consumer Reports’ website.