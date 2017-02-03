1 Airlifted After I-40 Crash In Smith County

CARTHAGE, Tenn. - One person has been airlifted to an area hospital after a crash involving at least two vehicles in Smith County.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. Friday at mile marker 252, not far from the Wilson County line.

Details of the crash were not known at this time.

Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said one person was ejected from one of the vehicles. That person has been airlifted to an area hospital.

The interstate has been blocked while crews remain on the scene.

