1 Injured In Nashville Shooting

3:24 PM, Jan 18, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police officers have responded to a shooting that has injured one person.

It happened Wednesday just before 2:30 p.m. at 3530 Chesapeake Drive between Madison and White's Creek.

Officials said one person was injured in the shooting.

