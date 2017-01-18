1 Injured In Nashville Shooting

Clear
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police officers have responded to a shooting that has injured one person.
It happened Wednesday just before 2:30 p.m. at 3530 Chesapeake Drive between Madison and White's Creek.
Officials said one person was injured in the shooting.
We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as soon as information becomes available.
