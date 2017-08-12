1 Killed, 1 Injured In 25th Avenue North Shooting

3:43 PM, Aug 12, 2017
3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person has died and another has been injured in a shooting at a local apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 9:40 a.m. Saturday at the Cumberland View Apartments in the 2500 block of 25th Avenue North.

Reports stated the victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. One of the victims passed away. Details on the second victim’s condition were unknown.

 

 

Police blocked off several buildings at the complex. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

Authorities said there was no indication that the men were shooting at each other; however, no guns have been been. They were not yet able to release a description of any possible suspects.

Officers said the shooting happened in the breezeway of one building. One of the victims attempted to run away toward another apartment building.

This was the third shooting in Nashville in less than ten hours. The investigation remained ongoing.

