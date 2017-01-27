1 Killed, 2 Hurt In Crash Near Priest Lake

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person was killed and two others were injured in an early-morning crash in the Priest Lake area of Davidson County.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday near Bell Road and Smith Springs Road.
Officials with Metro Nashville Police said a Nissan Maxima crashed into a Mazda sedan at Harbor Lights Drive.
The driver of the Nissan died at the scene.
Two others were hurt and rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. One was critically injured, while the other was listed as non-critical.
Bell Road has been shut down from Smith Springs Road up to Ned Shelton Road.
No additional details were known.
