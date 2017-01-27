1 Killed In Robbery Turned Shooting

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department have responded to a fatal shooting in Nashville.
Police were investigating the incident as a robbery. It happened just after 7 p.m. on the 2000 block of Jones Circle.
A man was shot to death during the incident, but details of the incident were unclear.
He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, but later died.
The victim did not live at the home. Police were still trying to contact the homeowner.
Police on scene of fatal shooting in the 2000 block of Jones Circle @NC5 pic.twitter.com/S2rsvrHoXA— Brandon Marshall (@NC5_BMarshall) January 27, 2017
