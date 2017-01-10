1 Killed In Williamson Co. Crash

3:43 PM, Jan 10, 2017
THOMPSON'S STATION, Tenn. - One person has died in a crash in Williamson County.

The single vehicle crash happened at Critz Lane and Clayton Arnold in Thompson's Station.

Details of the crash and the identity of the victim were unknown.

 

 

