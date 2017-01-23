1 Shot In Father, Son Dispute In Goodlettsville

Cloudy
HI: 48°
LO: 41°
HI: 58°
LO: 36°
HI: 64°
LO: 47°
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. - A father allegedly shot his son during a domestic situation at a home near Millersville.
It happened Monday in the Fox Chase Meadows subdivision on the 1800 block of Fox Chase Drive.
According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department, a father and son were arguing when the son, who suffers from Bipolar Disorder, attacked his father with a hammer.
The father shot his son in self-defense. The son was transported to a hospital and suffered non life-threatening injuries.
The MNPD Domestic Violence division was working the case.
