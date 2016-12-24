1 Shot, Killed In Murfreesboro Shooting

7:19 PM, Dec 23, 2016
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - One person was killed in a shooting in Rutherford County.

It happened in Murfreesboro just after 5 p.m. at 310 West Castle - RC Automotive.

The victim was shot during some kind of altercation. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

The other individual involved was taken to the Murfreesboro Police Department for questioning.

