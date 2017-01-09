11-Year-Old Killed In Accidental Shooting In Jackson

Cloudy
JACKSON, Tenn. - An 11-year-old child was shot and killed in an accidental shooting in Madison County.
According to the Jackson Police Department, the incident happened Friday, Jan 6 around 9:20 p.m.
The child suffered a gunshot wound, and was sent to Jackson Madison County General Hospital then airlifted to a Memphis hospital.
The child later died at LeBonheur Children's Hospital the next day at 7 a.m.
Officers' preliminary findings indicated the the shooting was accidental; however details of the shooting or whether or not charges would be filed were not known.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.
