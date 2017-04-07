2 In Custody After Violent Carjacking, I-40 Pursuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two suspects were taken into custody overnight after a violent carjacking in Antioch.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said three suspects approached a man in his car at Hickory Club Drive late Thursday night.

The victim was pistol-whipped and thrown in the trunk of the car.

Our cameras were rolling as a man and woman were arrested for their alleged involvement in the carjacking and police chase @NC5 pic.twitter.com/ZI3dRzwl0F — Dan Kennedy (@NC5_DanKennedy) April 7, 2017

Before the suspects could take off, the victim popped the emergency latch on the trunk, jumped out, and then called police.

A short time later, officers spotted the car at a McDonald's on Murfreesboro Pike near Fesslers Lane, at which point a pursuit ensued. Police said speeds topped 100 miles an hour.

The car eventually crashed on Interstate 40 at Hermitage Avenue near Decatur and Fain Streets.

NewsChannel 5 was on scene when two people were taken into custody. It’s unknown what happened to the possible third suspect.