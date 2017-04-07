2 In Custody After Violent Carjacking, I-40 Pursuit

5:56 AM, Apr 7, 2017
6:32 AM, Apr 7, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two suspects were taken into custody overnight after a violent carjacking in Antioch.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said three suspects approached a man in his car at Hickory Club Drive late Thursday night.

The victim was pistol-whipped and thrown in the trunk of the car.

Before the suspects could take off, the victim popped the emergency latch on the trunk, jumped out, and then called police.

A short time later, officers spotted the car at a McDonald's on Murfreesboro Pike near Fesslers Lane, at which point a pursuit ensued. Police said speeds topped 100 miles an hour. 

The car eventually crashed on Interstate 40 at Hermitage Avenue near Decatur and Fain Streets. 

NewsChannel 5 was on scene when two people were taken into custody. It’s unknown what happened to the possible third suspect.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top