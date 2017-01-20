2 Students Robbed While Walking Back To Campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two Tennessee State University students were robbed by masked men as they walked back to campus.

The armed robbery happened around midnight Friday on 28th Avenue North near Albion Street.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said while the two victims were not hurt, they were both held up at gunpoint while on their way back to campus.

Three people reportedly followed the students as they walked down the street.

The trio robbed the two victims of their wallets, cell phones, pants, and shoes.



Officers were on scene for a few hours trying to track down any evidence that might help catch the robbers.

Police said there may be surveillance video of the incident. The suspects were only described as men in dark clothing and masks.