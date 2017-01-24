2 Teens Arrested In Shooting Near East Nashville Bar

1:46 PM, Jan 24, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a shooting near an East Nashville bar.

The incident happened near the Red Door Saloon at the intersection of North 12th Street and Forrest Avenue just before 8 p.m. Friday.

Songwriter Matt Lovell was carjacked and shot about a block from the bar. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he’s still recovering.

Lovell's friends and colleagues said he's recovering amazingly well after being shot in the chest.

Neither teen’s identity was released.
 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top