2 Teens Arrested In Shooting Near East Nashville Bar

Clear
HI: 55°
LO: 50°
HI: 64°
LO: 46°
HI: 45°
LO: 35°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a shooting near an East Nashville bar.
The incident happened near the Red Door Saloon at the intersection of North 12th Street and Forrest Avenue just before 8 p.m. Friday.
Songwriter Matt Lovell was carjacked and shot about a block from the bar. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he’s still recovering.
Songwriter Matt Lovell is the songwriter shot at 5 points on Friday. He is currently recovering at Vanderbilt. pic.twitter.com/ks04wY2J4B— Jesse Knutson (@NC5_JKnutson) January 24, 2017
Songwriter Matt Lovell is the songwriter shot at 5 points on Friday. He is currently recovering at Vanderbilt. pic.twitter.com/ks04wY2J4B
Lovell's friends and colleagues said he's recovering amazingly well after being shot in the chest.
Neither teen’s identity was released.
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a shooting near an East Nashville bar.
Trump signs executive actions to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines.
Two suspects were taken into custody after a multi-county pursuit on Interstate 40.
Police busted a mobile meth lab in Wilson County overnight.
Authorities have been called to an area of Robertson County where possible human remains were found.
The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.
Officials with the Clarksville Police Department have asked for the public's help in their robbery suspects that stole more than 50 packs of…
The search for a suspect got underway overnight after a pharmacy was robbed in Bellevue.
A woman was the victim of a carjacking after her husband went inside a south Nashville area business.