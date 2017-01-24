2 Teens Arrested In Shooting Near East Nashville Bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a shooting near an East Nashville bar.

The incident happened near the Red Door Saloon at the intersection of North 12th Street and Forrest Avenue just before 8 p.m. Friday.

Songwriter Matt Lovell was carjacked and shot about a block from the bar. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he’s still recovering.

Songwriter Matt Lovell is the songwriter shot at 5 points on Friday. He is currently recovering at Vanderbilt. pic.twitter.com/ks04wY2J4B — Jesse Knutson (@NC5_JKnutson) January 24, 2017

Lovell's friends and colleagues said he's recovering amazingly well after being shot in the chest.

Neither teen’s identity was released.

