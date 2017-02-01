Franklin Cold Case Remains Unsolved After 26 Years

Current
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - A $25,000 reward remains active for information leading to an arrest in a cold case in Franklin.
Wednesday marked 26 years since Peggy Cox was shot to death while working at a Hardee’s on Murfreesboro Road. She was killed on her 49th birthday.
Officials with Franklin Police said Cox took an order at 11:45 p.m. at the drive-thru. When the vehicle drove up to the window, Cox was shot in the neck with a small caliber handgun.
Her 20-year-old son - also her co-worker - found her lying on the floor. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.
Police launched an investigation but never identified a suspect. The case eventually went cold.
“We will always remember Peggy Cox and her family,” said Chief Deborah Faulkner. “We will never stop hunting for her killer, and the answers that Peggy’s family and our community deserve.”
Anyone with information should call the Peggy Cox Tipline at (615) 550-8404 or text 615FPD along with their tip to 847411.
