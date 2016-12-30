3 Killed In Macon County Mobile Home Fire

12:27 PM, Dec 30, 2016
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. - Three people have died in a residential fire in Macon County.

The incident was reported at a mobile home on Boyd Lane in Lafayette. 

Officials on the scene said three people died from what is believed to be smoke inhalation. 

The home was not a total loss. 

Investigators said the victims are members of the same family. They’re identities were not released. 

The cause of the fire was not yet known. The State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate. 
 

