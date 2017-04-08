5 Killed, 2 Children Survive Henry County Fire

BUCHANAN, Tenn. - Five people, including two adults and three children, were killed in a house fire in Henry County. Two children escaped the blaze.

The incident was reported at a residence along Highway 119 near the state line in Buchanan - located about two hours west of Nashville.

Sheriff Monte Belew confirmed Friday morning that five people died in the fire. They spent hours searching the home and combing through debris.

The victims' pastor identified the victims as Jimmy and Carrie Pollack and their three children - JJ, age 14; Ivey, age 4; and Callie, age 3.

Two other daughters, 13-year-old Lilly and 8-year-old Rose, were able to escape the blaze. Officials said the younger child's injuries were not life-threatening. Authorities said both young girls were being called heroes for getting out and for helping each other.

It's not clear how the fire started. Authorities said during a press conference at 10 a.m. that faulty wiring and a wood-burning stove were inside the mobile home; however, officials had not determined the official cause of the fire.

According to reports, firefighters did not find any fire alarms/smoke detectors inside the home. Officials told the public to remember they can get them for free in Henry County.

To make donations to the family and the two young girls who survived, visit Security Bank and Trust. Donations were being taken under the grandmother's name, Charlene Pollack.

The 14-year-old boy who passed away was in the 8th grade in Henry County.

J. Brian Norton, Director of Schools with the Henry County School System, released the following statement regarding his death:

"The Henry County School District is deeply saddened and mourns the tragic loss of one of our students. Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and Lakewood School family of 8th grader, Jimmy Pollack. We are all deeply affected by the tragic loss of our student and will covet your prayers in the days ahead. Students and teachers shared with me that Jimmy was a happy friend and demonstrated kindness to all. I want to assure everyone that the Lakewood school administration, school counselors, and teachers, along with support from district staff, were prepared to embrace all in need of comfort and assistance this morning. In the days ahead, there will be difficult moments and our school and district family will be ready to meet the needs of our students as they arise. If you think your child may need extra support, please call Mrs. Veazey or Mr. Bell so they can help."