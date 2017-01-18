9-Year-Old Shot In The Arm By 5-Year-Old

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. - A 9-year-old was injured and taken to the hospital when he was shot by his 5-year-old cousin in Springfield.

The incident happened on Tuesday around 4:40 p.m. in a Springfield home.

Police were dispatched to a call of a gunshot wound at Northcrest Medical Center.

The child was being treated for his non life-threatening injury when they learned that the boy's 5-year-old cousin was the shooter.

The 5-year-old allegedly found a 9mm handgun in a bedroom and accidentally fired it, hitting the boy in the arm.

No charge had been filed, and the case was pending further investigation.