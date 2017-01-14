Another Lawsuit Filed In Case Of Hobgood Students Arrested

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Another lawsuit has been filed in the bullying incident of Rutherford County elementary students that prompted an internal review of several officers.

The lawsuit was filed Friday against Murfreesboro Police Officers involved, the city of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County. It's one of several that have been filed in the case.

The mother, Fredericka Roper said her children's civil rights were violated. Back in April, Murfreesboro officers arrested and handcuffed several children caught bullying another child near Hobgood Elementary.



In the cell phone video, the young kids can be seen pushing and punching a child as he was walking away.

About a month after that, at least five students from Hobgood Elementary, including Fredericka's two children were handcuffed and arrested.

They were taken to a juvenile detention center. Her children are 14 and 8 years old.

The lawsuit claims the mother didn't know that her children were being questioned at school by police until minutes before the children were arrested.

This arrest caused a lot of backlash from parents, state lawmakers and law enforcement,

The woman who filed also mentioned how her 8-year-old child was afraid of going back to school because that child thought he or she would be arrested again.



The incident prompted an internal review. At least six of the officers involved were found to have violated the department's policy.

The suit asks that these officers face proper justice and is demanding an award be given for damages caused to her children.