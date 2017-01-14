Another Lawsuit Filed In Case Of Hobgood Students Arrested

The mother, Fredericka Roper said her children's civil rights were violated. Back in April, Murfreesboro officers arrested and handcuffed several children caught bullying another child near Hobgood Elementary.
In the cell phone video, the young kids can be seen pushing and punching a child as he was walking away.
About a month after that, at least five students from Hobgood Elementary, including Fredericka's two children were handcuffed and arrested.
They were taken to a juvenile detention center. Her children are 14 and 8 years old.
The lawsuit claims the mother didn't know that her children were being questioned at school by police until minutes before the children were arrested.