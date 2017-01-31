4 Injured In Helicopter Crash At Fort Campbell

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. - Four Fort Campbell soldiers were injured when a helicopter crashed during a training incident.

The incident happened at 11:07 a.m. Tuesday at the post located on the Tennessee-Kentucky border.

Fort Campbell officials have confirmed that the aircraft was a UH60 Blackhawk helicopter from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

Four soldiers were injured in a what officials called a training incident.

At least three were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Their injuries were unknown.

