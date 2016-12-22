Autopsy Results Of Missing Woman Inconclusive

Clear
HI: 53°
LO: 30°
HI: 55°
LO: 50°
HI: 68°
LO: 52°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The body of a missing 27-year-old woman was found in a dumpster near the area where she allegedly went missing.
The preliminary autopsy results for the body of Ashley Brown were inconclusive.
Brown was last seen early Saturday morning when she left a friend's apartment on 25th Avenue North.
Brown’s body is believed to have been in a dumpster in the vicinity of the apartment building prior to being transported to the refuse facility.
A worker discovered Brown’s body at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Anyone seeing Brown after 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 17 or who has information about her death is asked to contact police at 615-862-7329.
At least one person has died in a crash in Rutherford County.
A Rutherford County Sheriff's major who lied about his citizenship has been suspended.
The death of a missing 23-year-old in Montgomery County has been ruled a homicide.
Cougars, also known as Mountain Lions or Pumas, are native to Tennessee, but there were no sightings of cougars from the early 1900's until…
Gallatin Police officials have asked for the public's help in finding a missing man.
Officials said a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend.
Dolly Parton's My People Fund served nearly 900 Sevier County families in its first distribution period.
Traffic on Interstate 24 in Robertson County was backed up as crews worked to put out a fire that was burning through hay bales.