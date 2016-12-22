Autopsy Results Of Missing Woman Inconclusive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The body of a missing 27-year-old woman was found in a dumpster near the area where she allegedly went missing.

The preliminary autopsy results for the body of Ashley Brown were inconclusive.

Brown was last seen early Saturday morning when she left a friend's apartment on 25th Avenue North.

Brown’s body is believed to have been in a dumpster in the vicinity of the apartment building prior to being transported to the refuse facility.

A worker discovered Brown’s body at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone seeing Brown after 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 17 or who has information about her death is asked to contact police at 615-862-7329.