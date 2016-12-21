Birdsong Marina Partially Destroyed In Fire

7:54 PM, Dec 20, 2016
8:19 PM, Dec 20, 2016
CAMDEN, Tenn. - A large fire has destroyed parts of Birdsong Resort Marina & RV in Benton County.

According to the Benton County Emergency Management Agency who told WBBJ, the fire caused heavy damage to the marina.

The fire broke out Tuesday evening. Four fire departments responded and worked to contain the flames.

The director told WBBJ that a few homes nearby were evacuated as a precaution.

 

 

