Birdsong Marina Partially Destroyed In Fire

CAMDEN, Tenn. - A large fire has destroyed parts of Birdsong Resort Marina & RV in Benton County.
According to the Benton County Emergency Management Agency who told WBBJ, the fire caused heavy damage to the marina.
The fire broke out Tuesday evening. Four fire departments responded and worked to contain the flames.
The director told WBBJ that a few homes nearby were evacuated as a precaution.
Here's a photo of the Birdsong Marina fire shared with @WBBJ7News from #BentonCo Sheriff Kenny Christopher. See more footage tonight at 10. pic.twitter.com/anmCizAED0— Victoria Taylor (@WBBJ7Victoria) December 21, 2016
