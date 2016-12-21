Body Of Missing 23-Year-Old Found In Montgomery Co.

Clear
HI: 48°
LO: 36°
HI: 55°
LO: 31°
HI: 54°
LO: 49°
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - The body of a 23-year-old was found in a wooded area of Montgomery County.
Montgomery County deputies found the body of Billy Pace Jr. Wednesday morning near the woods of the 1000 block of Ross Lane while investigating a missing person's case.
An autopsy has will be conducted by the medical examiner.
Pace was reported missing by his father on Dec. 18. Billy Pace Sr. stated he last spoke to his son on Dec. 15, at 11:15 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 931-648-0611 or call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 931-645-8477.
